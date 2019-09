ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :At least 14 persons were serious injured as a passenger van over turned near Gumbet in Karak on Tuesday morning.

According to a rescue official the incident occurred due to the negligence of driver.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medical treatment, reported by a private news channel.

The police sources said the driver was arrested.