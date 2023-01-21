14 injured in M9 Motorway accident in Jamshoro

A bus carrying passengers from Korangi, Karachi, to Hyderabad met with an accident on M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district near the toll plaza, leaving 14 passengers injured

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A bus carrying passengers from Korangi, Karachi, to Hyderabad met with an accident on M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district near the toll plaza, leaving 14 passengers injured.

According to the police, the bus fell into the roadside ditch because the driver lost control of the vehicle.

As many as 10 women, aged 22 to 50 years, were among the injured.

The injured passengers were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).