UrduPoint.com

14 Injured In M9 Motorway Accident In Jamshoro

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 09:38 PM

14 injured in M9 Motorway accident in Jamshoro

A bus carrying passengers from Korangi, Karachi, to Hyderabad met with an accident on M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district near the toll plaza, leaving 14 passengers injured

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A bus carrying passengers from Korangi, Karachi, to Hyderabad met with an accident on M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district near the toll plaza, leaving 14 passengers injured.

According to the police, the bus fell into the roadside ditch because the driver lost control of the vehicle.

As many as 10 women, aged 22 to 50 years, were among the injured.

The injured passengers were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Injured Police Motorway Driver Vehicle Hyderabad Jamshoro Korangi Women From

Recent Stories

Commissioner reviews Marathon Route

Commissioner reviews Marathon Route

4 minutes ago
 Celebrities denounce video showing school girls be ..

Celebrities denounce video showing school girls beating classmate in Lahore scho ..

20 minutes ago
 Right leads mass protest against Spanish govt in M ..

Right leads mass protest against Spanish govt in Madrid

4 minutes ago
 Session on "Modern Economic-Scientific Narratives ..

Session on "Modern Economic-Scientific Narratives and Quranic Frame Work" held a ..

4 minutes ago
 China-funded schools provides free education to 55 ..

China-funded schools provides free education to 550 girl students

4 minutes ago
 One killed, constable among 3 injured in front of ..

One killed, constable among 3 injured in front of Dijkot police station

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.