UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 02:30 PM

14 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 14 students sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Thursday that a private bus was carrying college students over-turned due to over speeding at Jhumra-Salarwala road.

As a result as many as 14 students received injuries and Rescue 1122 provided them first aid, while three seriously injured including Taimoor, Sameer and Abdullah were shifted to hospital.

The area police reached the spot and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Road Road Accident Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

OPEC Fund extends US$50m for poverty reduction in ..

21 minutes ago

Court summons Meesha Shafi, other suspects in lega ..

32 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia decides to resume all international ..

1 hour ago

Mahira Khan’s funny video stuns fans

2 hours ago

Fawad Alam is elated over promotion in Central Con ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE imposes sanctions on individual for breach a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.