14 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 14 students sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Thursday that a private bus was carrying college students over-turned due to over speeding at Jhumra-Salarwala road.

As a result as many as 14 students received injuries and Rescue 1122 provided them first aid, while three seriously injured including Taimoor, Sameer and Abdullah were shifted to hospital.

The area police reached the spot and started investigation.