14 Injured In Road Accident
Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 07:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Fourteen persons were injured in a road accident that occurred near Batangi crossing, an area of Abbottabad district, Rescue sources reported on Thursday.
According to details, a van carrying passengers was coming from Nathiagali when it met an accident. As a result, fourteen persons including women and children received injuries.
The injured were shifted to nearby hospital.