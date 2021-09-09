14 injured in road accident

ABBOTTABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Fourteen persons were injured in a road accident that occurred near Batangi crossing, an area of Abbottabad district, Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a van carrying passengers was coming from Nathiagali when it met an accident. As a result, fourteen persons including women and children received injuries.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital.