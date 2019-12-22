14 injured in road accident in Muzaffargarh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :At least 14 people were severely injured in a trolly and passenger van collision near Adda Pathan in Muzaffargarh on Sunday.

The accident occurred due to negligence of the van driver as he hit the trolly parked along the roadside.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted injured to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

First Information Report had been registered against the van driver.