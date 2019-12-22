UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Injured In Road Accident In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 12:30 PM

14 injured in road accident in Muzaffargarh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :At least 14 people were severely injured in a trolly and passenger van collision near Adda Pathan in Muzaffargarh on Sunday.

The accident occurred due to negligence of the van driver as he hit the trolly parked along the roadside.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted injured to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

First Information Report had been registered against the van driver.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Driver Van Muzaffargarh Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE, Oman to enhance trade, economic cooperation

19 seconds ago

Etihad, Kuwait airways launch new codeshare partne ..

15 minutes ago

Japan contributes US$11 million for Palestinian re ..

30 minutes ago

BNY Mellon opens new office at Abu Dhabi Global Ma ..

30 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 22, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.