14 injured in van-car collision in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) At least 14 people were injured as a car collided head-on with a van on Tank road here Sunday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the head-on crash happened near Chehkan Adda when a van coming from Kulachi rammed into a car coming from the opposite direction.

After the collision, both the vehicles slipped from the road.

As a result, 14 persons on board got injured who were shifted to a hospital by the medical teams of Rescue 1122 soon after providing them first medical aid.

APP/akt