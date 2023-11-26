Open Menu

14 Injured In Van-car Collision In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2023 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) At least 14 people were injured as a car collided head-on with a van on Tank road here Sunday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the head-on crash happened near Chehkan Adda when a van coming from Kulachi rammed into a car coming from the opposite direction.

After the collision, both the vehicles slipped from the road.

As a result, 14 persons on board got injured who were shifted to a hospital by the medical teams of Rescue 1122 soon after providing them first medical aid.

APP/akt

