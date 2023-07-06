14 injured in wall collapse incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Fourteen people were injured when a wall of the Government Mozang Teaching Hospital collapsed here on Thursday.

Police said people were sitting in the waiting area of the hospital when the wall fell on the fiber-shade and they trapped under the debris.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started a rescue operation.

The rescuers pulled the injured from the debris and shifted them to Ganga Ram Hospital.

The injured were identified as Ayan, Shahid, Saad Ali, Shah Jamal Bibi, Danial, Noor, Numaira,Hamza, Naveed, Muhammad Haris, Saqlain, Maqbool, Sajid and Ali Raza.