UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Junkyards Sealed, Four Person Challaned For Not Complying Anti-dengue Measures

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:10 PM

14 junkyards sealed, four person challaned for not complying anti-dengue measures

Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) in its ongoing anti-dengue drive has sealed 14 junkyards and challan four persons in Rawat for not complying with anti-dengue measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) in its ongoing anti-dengue drive has sealed 14 junkyards and challan four persons in Rawat for not complying with anti-dengue measures.

Rawat is currently the main focus, as it bordered from three side with Rawalpindi where numerous dengue cases has already been reported, Asif Raheem, Additional Deputy Commissioner ICT (East) and focal person of dengue drive in Federal capital told APP on Tuesday.

The administration has already banned keeping tyres in open spaces, water accumulation in open spaces, solid waste disposal in open areas and sewerage leaks, he added.

He said currently, nine teams of ICT comprising, assistant commissioners and magistrates have been asked to ensure implementation of bans in their respective jurisdictions besides submitting daily performance report in the office.

He said the drive has been carried out in collaboration with other stake holders including Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and health department for better outcomes in the city.

As many as nine anti-dengue awareness campaign and 875 health education sessions were conducted so far since June 2019 at different recreational places, educational institutes and villages of the federal capital, he said.

Hundreds of pamphlets containing preventive measures against dengue are being distributed among the masses during surveillance in every covered house.

"Every team in his covered area touch every house for surveillance without missing a single house, if dengue confirmed then 48 houses are sprayed with insecticide residual spray (IRS) activity around the patient house as per World Health Organization (WHO) protocols", he added.

The awareness banners were also being displayed in rural areas of Islamabad including Tarlai, Rawat, Bharakahu and Tarnol to create maximum dengue awareness among the general public.

Over 300 lady health workers was taking part in indoor activity and citizens are being be informed about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against the disease.

He urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and remove stagnant water from their homes and roof tops as most of dengue larvae and adult mosquito is found in air coolers, water drums and scrap items.

He said the progress of on-going anti-dengue drive was reviewed by Deputy Commissioner ICT Hamza Shafqaat on daily basis.

Surveillance and monitoring being carried out for early detection of new cases and identifying geographical background of the admitted ones in different Hospitals of Islamabad, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Dengue Education Water Rawalpindi Progress June 2019 From

Recent Stories

Punjab government to provide solar systems for des ..

2 minutes ago

Seven bidders compete to fund Bulgaria nuclear pro ..

2 minutes ago

Engr. Waheed-ur-Rehman to defend Ph.D Thesis

2 minutes ago

'I am not proud as an Indian...' Nobel laureate gr ..

2 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Multan

2 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi underlines need for publi ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.