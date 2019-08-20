14 junkyards sealed, four person challaned for not complying anti-dengue measures

Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) in its ongoing anti-dengue drive has sealed 14 junkyards and challan four persons in Rawat for not complying with anti-dengue measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) in its ongoing anti-dengue drive has sealed 14 junkyards and challan four persons in Rawat for not complying with anti-dengue measures.

Rawat is currently the main focus, as it bordered from three side with Rawalpindi where numerous dengue cases has already been reported, Asif Raheem, Additional Deputy Commissioner ICT (East) and focal person of dengue drive in Federal capital told APP on Tuesday.

The administration has already banned keeping tyres in open spaces, water accumulation in open spaces, solid waste disposal in open areas and sewerage leaks, he added.

He said currently, nine teams of ICT comprising, assistant commissioners and magistrates have been asked to ensure implementation of bans in their respective jurisdictions besides submitting daily performance report in the office.

He said the drive has been carried out in collaboration with other stake holders including Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and health department for better outcomes in the city.

As many as nine anti-dengue awareness campaign and 875 health education sessions were conducted so far since June 2019 at different recreational places, educational institutes and villages of the federal capital, he said.

Hundreds of pamphlets containing preventive measures against dengue are being distributed among the masses during surveillance in every covered house.

"Every team in his covered area touch every house for surveillance without missing a single house, if dengue confirmed then 48 houses are sprayed with insecticide residual spray (IRS) activity around the patient house as per World Health Organization (WHO) protocols", he added.

The awareness banners were also being displayed in rural areas of Islamabad including Tarlai, Rawat, Bharakahu and Tarnol to create maximum dengue awareness among the general public.

Over 300 lady health workers was taking part in indoor activity and citizens are being be informed about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against the disease.

He urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and remove stagnant water from their homes and roof tops as most of dengue larvae and adult mosquito is found in air coolers, water drums and scrap items.

He said the progress of on-going anti-dengue drive was reviewed by Deputy Commissioner ICT Hamza Shafqaat on daily basis.

Surveillance and monitoring being carried out for early detection of new cases and identifying geographical background of the admitted ones in different Hospitals of Islamabad, he added.