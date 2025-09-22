14 Khawaraj, 10 civilians killed in IED manufacturing factory blast at Tirah: Police

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) At least 14 Khwaraj and 10 civilians were killed when a powerful blast ripped through an IED-manufacturing factory setup by Khwaraj in Akakhel area of Khyber tribal district, police said on Monday.

The powerful explosion occurred at Khwaraj IED-factory setup by Khawaraj Amaan Gul and Masood Tashkeel in the heart of civilian area at Akakhel that also caused destroyed around five nearby houses, resulting in death of 14 Khwaraj and 10 civilians who were being used as human shield.

The credible sources and local eyewitnesses confirmed that the terrorists had set up an IED-manufacturing factory in thickly populated area Akakhel. There was an initial large explosion inside this factory, which engulfed surrounding houses as well causing 14 Khawaraj killed and also causing collateral damage resulting in death of 10 civilians from nearby families.

The police said the so-called civilian bombing narrative was a desperate smear campaign, designed to protect terrorists and undermine Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Similarly, the propaganda about alleged Pakistani airstrikes in Upper Tirah’s Aka Khel area is nothing but a fabricated narrative designed to malign Pakistan’s armed forces.

The reality is clear that Pakistan’s operations are solely targeted against the menace of Khawarij terrorists, who continue to destabilize it through bloodshed and deceit.

Local tribesmen added that once again Khawarij resorted to their well-known cowardly tactics by using innocent civilians, their houses and mosques as human shields.

Police said the truth remains unshaken that Pakistan’s relentless fight is against the Khawarij’s menace and will not be deterred by malicious propaganda besides remain steadfast to eliminate this menace and protect the local population from Khawrjis evil designs.

APP/fam/1425