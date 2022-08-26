UrduPoint.com

14 Kids Injured As Roof Of School Caved In

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 12:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :At least 14 kids sustained injuries as roof of a private school caved in on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, the roof of a private school suddenly collapsed this morning due to dilapidated condition in Iram Bagh Colony of Muzaffargarh.

As a result, 14 children of the nursery class sustained injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted 12 seriously injured children to District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh while two minor injured children were sent to home after providing first aid.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar reached on the spot and supervised the relief operation.

