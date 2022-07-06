14 killed, 1017 injured in 988 accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :At least 14 people were killed while 1017 injured in 988 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 587 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 430 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday.

The analysis showed that 503 drivers, 20 underage drivers, 131 pedestrians, and 397 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 255 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 261 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 94 Faisalabad in with 104 victims and at third Multan with 72 accidents and 73 victims.

As many as, 862 motorcycles, 77 rickshaws, 98 cars, 23 vans, six buses, 30 trucks and 97 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.