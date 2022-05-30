14 killed, 1,020 injured in 956 road accidents in Punjab

At least 14 people were killed while 1,020 others sustained injuries in 956 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :At least 14 people were killed while 1,020 others sustained injuries in 956 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Of whom, 598 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 422 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 451 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 95 pedestrians, and 488 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics showed that 224 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 249 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 72 in Multan with 73 victims and at third Faisalabad with 70 accidents and 74 victims.

As many as, 812 motorcycles, 66 rickshaws, 116 cars, 23 vans, 10 buses, 18 trucks and83 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in accidents.