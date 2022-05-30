UrduPoint.com

14 Killed, 1,020 Injured In 956 Road Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 06:35 PM

14 killed, 1,020 injured in 956 road accidents in Punjab

At least 14 people were killed while 1,020 others sustained injuries in 956 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :At least 14 people were killed while 1,020 others sustained injuries in 956 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Of whom, 598 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 422 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 451 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 95 pedestrians, and 488 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics showed that 224 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 249 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 72 in Multan with 73 victims and at third Faisalabad with 70 accidents and 74 victims.

As many as, 812 motorcycles, 66 rickshaws, 116 cars, 23 vans, 10 buses, 18 trucks and83 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Top

Recent Stories

MQMP seeks explanation from HDA over allegedly dol ..

MQMP seeks explanation from HDA over allegedly doling out expensive plots to bur ..

36 seconds ago
 CCPO pays tribute to police martyrs

CCPO pays tribute to police martyrs

37 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Sri Lanka cricket women team's training ..

Pakistan, Sri Lanka cricket women team's training session held

39 seconds ago
 HESCO announces power outages in Qasimabad

HESCO announces power outages in Qasimabad

41 seconds ago
 35 beggars detained

35 beggars detained

3 minutes ago
 Man arrested after smearing Mona Lisa with cake at ..

Man arrested after smearing Mona Lisa with cake at Louvre

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.