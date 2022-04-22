14 killed, 1,035 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least 14 persons were killed and 1,035 others injured in 989 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Rescue-1122 report issued here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :At least 14 persons were killed and 1,035 others injured in 989 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Rescue-1122 report issued here on Friday.

As many as 594 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals while 441 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 504 drivers, 42 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians and 399 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 262 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 275 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 80 in Faisalabad with 88 victims, and at third Multan with 63 accidents and 67 victims.

According to the data, 884 motorbikes, 76 auto-rickshaws, 110 motorcars, 23 vans, six passenger buses, 27 trucks and 92 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.