14 killed, 1,053 injured in 951 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :At least 14 people were killed while 1,053 sustained injuries in 951 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 689 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 364 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 502 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 85 pedestrians, and 480 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The statistics showed that 220 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 231 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 92 victims and at third Gujranwala with 62 accidents and 68 victims.

As many as 832 motorbikes, 69 rickshaws, 112 cars, 31 vans, 15 buses, 37 trucks and 106 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.