14 killed, 1,164 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 14 people were killed and 1,164 others injured in 1,110 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 618 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 546 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Sunday.

The analysis showed that 630 drivers, 48 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians, and 408 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 243 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 261 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 73 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 66 accidents and 64 victims.

As many as 940 motorcycles, 67 rickshaws, 116 cars, 22 vans, seven buses, 27 trucks and 90 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.