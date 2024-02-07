14 Killed, 1186 Injured In 1135 RTCs In Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 12:50 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) At least 14 people died, whereas 1186 were injured in 1135 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 539 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 647 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.
Furthermore, the analysis showed that 651 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 142 pedestrians, and 407 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics showed that 226 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 239 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 87 in Faisalabad with 98 victims and at third Multan with 70 RTCs and 66 victims.
According to the data, 992 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 131 motorcars, 21 vans, 12 passenger buses, 18 trucks and 111 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar
29 candidates to contest in PS-60
Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election
PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman
Educational, health institutions top priority for NA-55: Faisal
Scientists study levels of toxic mercury in Antarctic seals, whales
More Stories From Pakistan
-
678,006 registered voters in NA-1283 minutes ago
-
Child's body found in G-613 minutes ago
-
PPP will emerge victorious in general election: Kundi23 minutes ago
-
ECP suspends NA-95 Faisalabad, RO for unauthorised absence43 minutes ago
-
PPP to focus on uniting country, ending hatred politics: Bilawal43 minutes ago
-
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates1 hour ago
-
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi1 hour ago
-
PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar2 hours ago
-
29 candidates to contest in PS-602 hours ago
-
Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election2 hours ago
-
PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman2 hours ago
-
Educational, health institutions top priority for NA-55: Faisal2 hours ago