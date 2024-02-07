Open Menu

14 Killed, 1186 Injured In 1135 RTCs In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 12:50 AM

14 killed, 1186 injured in 1135 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) At least 14 people died, whereas 1186 were injured in 1135 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 539 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 647 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 651 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 142 pedestrians, and 407 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 226 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 239 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 87 in Faisalabad with 98 victims and at third Multan with 70 RTCs and 66 victims.

According to the data, 992 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 131 motorcars, 21 vans, 12 passenger buses, 18 trucks and 111 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

