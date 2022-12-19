UrduPoint.com

14 Killed, 1,234 Injured In 1,152 Accidents Across Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2022 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :At least 14 people were killed and 1,234 others injured in 1,152 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 690 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 544 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 566 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 103 pedestrians, and 579 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 254 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 266 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 100 in Faisalabad with 96 victims and at third Multan with 63 accidents and 65 victims.

As many as, 970 motorcycles, 81 rickshaws, 112 cars, 31 vans, 13 buses, 25 trucks and 119 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.

