14 killed, 1,347 injured in Punjab accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :At least 14 people were killed and 1,347 others injured in 1,207 road traffic accident in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 770 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 577 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122, here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 642 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 139 pedestrians and 580 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 303 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 348 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 93 in Multan with 96 victims and at third Faisalabad with 81 accidents and 83 victims.

As many as 1,070 motorcycles, 85 rickshaws, 136 cars, 26 vans, 15 buses, 25 trucks and 110 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.