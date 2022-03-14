14 killed, 1,385 injured in 1,293 accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Al least 14 people were killed while 1,385 sustained injuries in 1,293 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 838 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 547 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here Monday.

The analysis showed that 608 drivers, 28 juvenile drivers, 154 pedestrians, and 637 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 334 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 340 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 88 in Multan with 91 victims and at third Faisalabad with 83 accidents and 103 victims.

As many as, 1,114 motorcycles, 107 rickshaws, 148 cars, 39 vans, 12 buses, 34 trucks and 106 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.