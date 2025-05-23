14 killed, 1,549 injured in 1,347 road accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,347 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Rescue 1122 said, 14 people died in these RTCs, whereas 1,549 were injured. Out of these, 659 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 890 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The majority involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road traffic crashes.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 885 drivers, 67 underage drivers, 163 pedestrians, and 515 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 256 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 301 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 94 with 103 victims and at third Gujranwala with 77 RTCs and 81 victims.

The details further revealed that 1,563 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1,278 males & 285 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 264 were under 18 years of age, 852 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 447 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 1279 motorbikes, 104 auto-rickshaws, 137 motorcars, 25 vans, 11 passenger buses, 44 truck and 107 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.