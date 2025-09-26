Open Menu

14 Killed, 1,614 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM

14 killed, 1,614 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Fourteen people were killed and 1,614 others injured in 1,401 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report, issued by the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, here on Friday.

As many as 689 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 925 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 931 drivers, 79 underage drivers, 182 pedestrians and 515 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

The statistics show that 237 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 280 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 95 accidents and 103 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 91 accidents and 94 victims.

According to the data, 1,456 motorbikes, 79 auto-rickshaws, 140 motorcars, 29 vans, nine passenger buses, 23 trucks and 139 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

