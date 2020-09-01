UrduPoint.com
14 Killed, 762 Injured In 696 Road Accidents In Punjab

At least 14 people were killed while 762 injured in 696 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :At least 14 people were killed while 762 injured in 696 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 435 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 327 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 293 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 114 pedestrians, and 369 passengers were among the victims of these road crashes. The statistics show that 186 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 200 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 48 in Faisalabad with 56 victims and at third Gujranwala with 40 RTCs and 43 victims.

According to the data, 601 motorbikes, 94 auto-rickshaws, 64 motorcars, 19 vans, 04 passenger buses, 19 trucksand 86 other types of auto vehicles and slow-movingcarts were involved in these road accidents.

