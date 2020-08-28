14 killed, 8 injured in rain, flood

Provisional Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Friday informed that 14 people have been killed and eight injured so far due to recent spell of rains and flash floods across the province

Eight people were killed in Upper Kohistan and six in Swat. 29 houses were completely damaged while 25 houses were damaged partially.

Secretary Relief and Director General PDMA immediately left for the affected area to review the relief activities.

Rescue teams and volunteers of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) have set up emergency operating centres and have launched a relief operation, providing affected families with relief items.

The PDMA has directed the local administration to conduct survey of the damaged houses.

Necessary relief items were distributed among affected people of Swat and Chitral.