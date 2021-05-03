UrduPoint.com
14 Killed, 947 Injured In 849 Accidents In Punjab

Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :At least 14 people were killed while 947 sustained injuries in 849 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 549 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 384 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 370 drivers, 28 juvenile drivers, 138 pedestrians, and 439 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 208 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 211 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 89 victims and at third Multan with 76 accidents and 88 victims.

As many as, 692 motorcycles, 135 rickshaws, 98 cars, 37 vans, 10 buses, 34 trucks and 107 other vehiclesand slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

