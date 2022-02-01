14 killed, 972 injured in 892 accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :At least 14 people were killed and 972 injured in 892 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Of whom, 597 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 375 people with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for the Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

Analysis showed that 431 drivers, 57 juvenile drivers, 114 pedestrians, and 441 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics showed that 245 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 252 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 72 Faisalabad in with 79 victims and at third Multan with 60 accidents and 58 victims.

As many as, 723 motorcycles, 122 auto-rickshaws, 115 cars, 36 vans, 12 buses, 36 trucksand 106 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.