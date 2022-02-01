UrduPoint.com

14 Killed, 972 Injured In 892 Accidents In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 07:50 PM

14 killed, 972 injured in 892 accidents in Punjab

At least 14 people were killed and 972 injured in 892 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :At least 14 people were killed and 972 injured in 892 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Of whom, 597 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 375 people with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for the Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

Analysis showed that 431 drivers, 57 juvenile drivers, 114 pedestrians, and 441 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics showed that 245 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 252 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 72 Faisalabad in with 79 victims and at third Multan with 60 accidents and 58 victims.

As many as, 723 motorcycles, 122 auto-rickshaws, 115 cars, 36 vans, 12 buses, 36 trucksand 106 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Show-cause notices served on 10 price control magi ..

Show-cause notices served on 10 price control magistrates over poor performance

17 seconds ago
 University of Karachi re-launches Journal of Scien ..

University of Karachi re-launches Journal of Science

19 seconds ago
 Two babies killed by winter cold in northwest Syri ..

Two babies killed by winter cold in northwest Syria: UN

21 seconds ago
 DC visits different areas to inspect tree plantati ..

DC visits different areas to inspect tree plantation campaign

23 seconds ago
 Pakistani top skier looks forward to latest sports ..

Pakistani top skier looks forward to latest sports facilities at Beijing Winter ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner assumes DG Rawalpindi Development Aut ..

Commissioner assumes DG Rawalpindi Development Authority charge

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>