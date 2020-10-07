14 killed, 993 injured in 916 accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :At least 14 people were killed while 993 sustained injuries in 916 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday, the analysis showed that 379 drivers, 45 juvenile drivers, 172 pedestrians, and 456 passengers were among victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 203 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 206 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 77 in Faisalabad with 84 victims and at third Multan with 58 accidents and 65 victims.

As many as, 763 motorcycles, 130 rickshaws, 119 cars, 37 vans, 13 buses, 31 trucksand 112 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.