14 Killed In Road Accidents Across Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :At least 14 people were killed while 1,183 others sustained injuries in 1,105 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 681 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, whereas 502 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 519 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 182 pedestrians, and 496 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 302 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 337 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 85 Faisalabad in with 99 victims and at third Multan with 83 accidents and 88 victims.

As many as, 913 motorcycles, 95 rickshaws, 147 cars, 30 vans, 11 buses, 40 trucks and 102 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

