14 Kilns sealed for environmental pollution

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :In a determined effort to combat environmental pollution, the Divisional administration, led by Commissioner Aamir Khattak, has initiated stringent measures by sealing 14 kilns for environmental pollution across the region, here on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Environment Maher Shamshad is at the forefront of this crackdown, with a notable focus on kilns and industrial units. In a single day, 29 kilns were inspected, resulting in the sealing of 14 of them. Additionally, 17 industrial units were also underwent inspection, leading to notices being issued and one unit sealed.

A substantial fine of Rs 10 lakh was imposed, demonstrating the commitment to enforcing environmental regulations.

Furthermore, environmental scrutiny extended to vehicular pollution, with 63 vehicles inspected, and 28 of them received challans. Those contributing to environmental deterioration through vehicle emissions faced fines totaling Rs 56,000. This comprehensive approach underscores the resolve of the Multan Divisional administration to safeguard the environment for future generations.