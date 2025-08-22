Open Menu

14 Law Breakers Nabbed; 2.42 Kg Drugs, 60 Litres Liquor Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM

14 law breakers nabbed; 2.42 kg drugs, 60 litres liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday in operation against law breakers across the district arrested 14 accused and recovered 2.42 kg drugs, 60 litres liquor and illegal arms along with ammunition.

According to the police spokesman, the Sadiqabad and Naseerabad Police held an accused each with 1 kilogram ice and 1.42 kg charas respectively.

Similarly, five liquor suppliers were nabbed from different areas with 60 litres of alcohol.

The City Police arrested an accused on the recovery of 20 litres of alcohol, while the R A Bazar Police took two suspects into custody with 20 litres of the liquor.

The Pirwadhai and Gujjar Khan Police also caught one accused each with 10 litres of alcohol each.

Meanwhile, seven persons were detained for possessing illegal weapons along with ammunition in operations in the areas of City, Ratta Amral, Chaklala and Rawat police stations.

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Prog ..

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in S ..

1 hour ago
 Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likel ..

Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likely in Pakistan from August 23

1 hour ago
 Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food sec ..

Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food security

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, ..

Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar

1 hour ago
 SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market

SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market

58 minutes ago
 ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism f ..

ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato

58 minutes ago
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

2 hours ago
 UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime wi ..

UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

57 minutes ago
 Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes awa ..

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65

3 hours ago
 Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegat ..

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegation visited Government College ..

57 minutes ago
 Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibil ..

Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan