14 Law Breakers Nabbed; 2.42 Kg Drugs, 60 Litres Liquor Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday in operation against law breakers across the district arrested 14 accused and recovered 2.42 kg drugs, 60 litres liquor and illegal arms along with ammunition.
According to the police spokesman, the Sadiqabad and Naseerabad Police held an accused each with 1 kilogram ice and 1.42 kg charas respectively.
Similarly, five liquor suppliers were nabbed from different areas with 60 litres of alcohol.
The City Police arrested an accused on the recovery of 20 litres of alcohol, while the R A Bazar Police took two suspects into custody with 20 litres of the liquor.
The Pirwadhai and Gujjar Khan Police also caught one accused each with 10 litres of alcohol each.
Meanwhile, seven persons were detained for possessing illegal weapons along with ammunition in operations in the areas of City, Ratta Amral, Chaklala and Rawat police stations.
