14 lawbreakers arrested; drugs, liquor, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 14 lawbreakers besides recovering five pistols, 1900 grams charras, 18 liters liquor and four bottles of liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad, Cantt, Naseerabad and Jatli police held Mudassir Hussain, Shahid Mehmood, Muhammad Zaheer, Wozil Khan and Shahid Mehmood and recovered five pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, Ratta Amral, Sadiqabad, Westridge, Naseerabad, Race Course, Taxila and R.A.Bazaar police conducted raids in their jurisdictions and recovered 1900 grams charras,18 liters liquor and four bottles of liquor from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.