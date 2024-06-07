Open Menu

14 Lawbreakers Arrested, Illegal Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an operation launched against illegal weapon holders, fireworks dealers and other lawbreakers on Friday arrested 14 accused and recovered nine pistols 30 bore, ammunition, fireworks items, petrol and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Taxila, Saddar Wah, Westridge, Kahuta, Naseerabad and Dhamial police have apprehended 10 outlaws namely Asif, Imran, Suleman, Yameen, Ishtiaq, Taj Muhammad, Arif, Adnan, Kazim Ali and Zeeshan and recovered nine pistols 30 bore and ammunition from their possession.

The spokesman informed that Gungmandi police conducted a raid and arrested two fireworks dealers namely Numan and Shah Rukh and recovered fireworks items from their possession.

In another raid, Rattaamral and Wah Cantt police also nabbed two accused for running illegal petrol agencies and recovered petrol and other items.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused for further investigation.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police teams to accelerate ongoing operation against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers.

