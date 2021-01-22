UrduPoint.com
14 Lawbreakers Including Two Kite Sellers Netted

Fri 22nd January 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 14 lawbreakers including five for possessing weapons and two kite sellers besides recovering 220 kites, 435 grams heroin, 20 liters liquor, seven bottles of liquor and 680 grams charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police held Qasid Ali and Zeeshan Masih, two drug peddlers and recovered 435 grams heroin from their possession.

Cantt police netted two kite sellers namely Shahmir Ali and Sabtain for possessing 220 kites and seven kite flying string rolls.

Ratta Amral, Bani, Saddar Wah and Mandra police in their operations arrested five for possessing illegal weapons.

He informed that Hassan, Muhammad Shahbaz, Waseem Akram, Jabran Shahzad and Asad were sent behind the bars and police seized four 30 bore pistols and a 222 rifle from their possession.

Meanwhile, Pirwadhai, New Town, Cantt and Taxila police nabbed Mudassir Ali, Mir Hassan, Akram Hussain, Arshad Mehmood and Anwar Zaib and recovered 20 liters liquor, seven bottles of liquor and 680 grams charras from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under, he added.

