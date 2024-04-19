14-member Balochistan Cabinet Sworn In
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 02:51 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) A 14-member provincial cabinet of Balochistan on Friday took oath in a sworn-in ceremony held in the Governor House, Balochistan.
Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar administrated the oath.
Those who took oath included Sadiq Umrani, Ali Madad Jattak, Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Noor Muhammad Dumar, Sardar Faisal Jamali, Bakht Kakar, Tariq Magsi, Shoaib Nosherwani, Raheela Hamed Durrani, Sarfraz Domki, Abdul Rehman Khetran, Saleem Khosa, ZIa Langau and AsimKurd Gailu.
Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, newly-elect MPAs, and IG Police attended the ceremony.
APP/ask
