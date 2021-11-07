14 members took oath as new cabinet of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :About 14 new members took oath to form the new Balochistan cabinet which ceremony held at the Governor House in Quetta on Sunday.

The oath to the new cabinet members was administered by Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha.

The new cabinet members were included by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani, Sardar Abdul Rehman Kethran and Nawabzada Tariq Magsi.

Meanwhile, the others Noor Muhammad Dummar, Akbar Askani, Sikandar Imrani, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Zamrak Achakzai and Muhammad Khan Lehri were also sworn into the new cabinet.

Furthermore, Ahsan Shah, Mir Naseebullah Marri, Mubeen Khan Khilji and Mir Asadullah Baloch also took the oath of office as provincial ministers.

An official statement issued in this regard said that a notification for the appointment of five advisers to the Balochistan chief minister would also be issued after the ceremony.