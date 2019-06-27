UrduPoint.com
14 Milkmen Arrested For Profiteering, Adulteration In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 06:24 PM

District administration Thursday arrested 14 milkmen in crackdown against profiteering and selling adulterated milk from Hayatabad and Charsadda Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :District administration Thursday arrested 14 milkmen in crackdown against profiteering and selling adulterated milk from Hayatabad and Charsadda Road.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs), Asif Iqbal and Mina Tahir along with the officers of Livestock Department carried the laboratory analysis of the milk of milk shop at Bakhsho Pul, Khazana, Daudzai and other localities on Charsadda Road.

Similarly, AAC Rizwana Dar along with Under-Training (UT) AAC and Supervisor Naeemul Hasan analyzed the milk available in different markets of Hayatabad through the modern laboratory of the Livestock Department.

On finding more water in milk and overcharging the officers of the district administration arrested 14 milkmen.

