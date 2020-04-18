1.4 million families benefited from Ehsaas Emergency Programme; Haleem Adil

The PTI Leader and Member Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Saturday said that Rs 17 billion have been distributed among 1.4 million needy families of the province under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The PTI Leader and Member Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Saturday said that Rs 17 billion have been distributed among 1.4 million needy families of the province under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

In a video message, he said that the cash distribution among deserving people is underway and over Rs. 50 billion have been distributed among 4.1 million needy families across the country during last 9 days.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the cash has been distributed without any discrimination and without any political sources.

He informed that under the program Rs. 144 billion would be distributed among 12 million needy families of the country.

The PTI leader said that those deserving people, who have not been able to send message, can register till April 19th by 12 am.

He added that our government has helped all the poor people without any political discrimination.

Haleem Adil Shaikh also criticized the Sindh government for poor management and said that the Sindh government has no clear plan of action which is causing difficulties for the people of the province.