14 Miscreants Arrested In Hangu And Kurram Operations

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2025 | 05:00 PM

14 miscreants arrested in Hangu and Kurram operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) In a joint operation in Hangu and Kurram districts, police have arrested 14 miscreants involved in snatching a police van and weapons in the Tall area.

According to police on Sunday, the arrested accused were attempting to disrupt law and order and challenge the writ of the government in the area.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abbas Majid Marwat said the suspects had deliberately targeted state institutions and created disturbances in the area. He added that operations are still ongoing to apprehend their remaining accomplices.

RPO Marwat emphasized that action will also be taken against those who incite violence against government institutions on social media.

“No one will be allowed to attack the police or any other state institution,” he asserted.

He commended the police force for showing professionalism and restraint despite the attacks by the miscreants. According to the RPO, protecting the government’s writ remains the top priority and a sacred duty of the police.

The police have reaffirmed their commitment to taking all necessary measures to maintain peace and bring all those involved in such activities to justice, he added.

