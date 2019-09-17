14 more aircrafts to be included in PIA fleet : Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Taxila (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government has announced to induct 14 more planes in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) till 2023.According to media reports, Federal minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that we have developed a business plan for national airline which have been approved by Prime Minister.

Under this plan number of PIA planes will be increased from 31 to 45.He said the planes will be purchased instead of being obtained on dry and wet lease. A dry lease is a long term process under which aircraft is provided without a staff, maintenance and insurance to an airline on payment to be made on a monthly or yearly basis.

PIA is operating 31 aircrafts on National and International routes and its fleet will be increased phase wise to 45 planes.

This year 4 aircrafts will be included in PIA under this state of the art strategy. These four aircrafts will also include 2 ART which were grounded due to technical reasons and now would be made operational too , he added.The Minister added that, these aircrafts will be made operational through PIA own resources and no assistance will be obtained from government.

He said 45 per cent increase has been registered in PIA income due to good governance and decision.The National Airline has completed Hajj flight operation with its own aircrafts successfully , he added.