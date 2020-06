(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Fourteen more patients reported positive for COVID-19 taking the tally of confirmed cases to 220 in district Tharparkar.

District health officer (DHO) Tharparkar Gordhan Das in a statement on Sunday said, out of 220 infected patients 91 patients had so far been recovered while 129 patients were isolated at homes.