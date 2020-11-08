UrduPoint.com
14 More Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

14 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :About 14 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 16055 in the province on Saturday.. According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 343402 people were screened for the virus till November 07, out of which 14 more were reported positive.

As many as 15683 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 154 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

