14 More Corona Cases Take AJK's Tally To 299

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:48 PM

14 more corona cases take AJK's tally to 299

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has reported 14 more COVID-19 positive cases including a senior doctor taking the total tally to 299 out of which 182 people have recovered while 7 deaths have been reported so for.

The new confirm cases include seven from Muzaffarabad, six from Bhimber district and one from Mirpur district, said spokes person of the Health Department on COVID-19 adding that so for 7613 people had been tested in the region out of which reports of 7513 were received while results of results of 53 are awaited.

A child specialist heading the pediatric department of Shaikh Zaid Hospital Muzaffarabad was also tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday who has been shifted to isolation hospital for treatment, the spokes person said.

Dr Tahir Aziz was under treatment in Shaikh Zaid Hospital for chest infection and tested positive, spokesman further said.

He said there had been 110 active cases in the region out of which 32 are under treatment in Muzaffarabad in two facilities, 23 are under treatment in District Headquarters Hospital Bagh, 23 are under treatment in Mirpur district at two Hospitals, 9 in District Headquarters Hospital Plundari, one in DHQ Kotli, 12 in DHQ Bhimbr and 7 are under treatment in CMH Rawalakot.

