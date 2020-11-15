UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 More Corona Positive Cases Reported In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 10:20 PM

14 more corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :About 14 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 16407 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial health directorate cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 361,182 people were screened for the virus till November 15, out of which 14 more were reported positive.

As many as 15,852 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 156 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan November Sunday Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks close in green

26 minutes ago

Dubai Economy sees 14,274 consumer complaints in Q ..

26 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed inaugurates new Al Ain Autism Cen ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Armenia discuss re ..

1 hour ago

39th Sharjah International Book Fair concludes

1 hour ago

SEDD reopens wedding, event halls with preventive ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.