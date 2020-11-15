14 more corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :About 14 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 16407 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial health directorate cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 361,182 people were screened for the virus till November 15, out of which 14 more were reported positive.

As many as 15,852 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 156 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.