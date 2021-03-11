14 more corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

About 14 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19171 in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :About 14 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19171 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 603401 people were screened for the virus till March 11 out of which 14 more were reported positive.

As many as 18,849 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 202 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.