14 more coronavirus patients surfaced in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Fourteen more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,208.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, the total infected cases included 43,635 from Rawalpindi and 3,573 from other districts. Among the news cases, nine arrived from Taxila, three from Potohar town and one from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Islamabad.

"Presently, 99 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes, and no one at the health facilities", the report added.

The report further said that 6,987,958 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,542 samples were collected, out of which 1,528 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.91 per cent.