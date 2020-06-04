UrduPoint.com
14 More COVID-19 Cases Reported In Attock, Taking Tally To 175

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:38 AM

14 more COVID-19 cases reported in Attock, taking tally to 175

The number of confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the Attock district has increased to 197 as 14 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the Attock district has increased to 197 as 14 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the data released by the health authorities here on Wednesday, out of 175 confirmed coronavirus cases 64 have so far recovered and discharged from isolation wards as well as quarantine centers till to date. According to District Attock focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, among new 14 new positive cases reported in district, 8 belonged to tehsil Hazro, 5 to Attock city and one belongs to Pindigheb.

He added that Hazro town has become hotspot of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in district as so far four persons from this tehsil have died and 15 other including two Police commandos were tested positive in tehsil so far.

First causality due to virus was on April 13 also from Hazro teshil.

Dr Asif Niazi added that the number of suspected cases also raised in the district to 2389 on Wednesday while screening of as many as 5971 persons have also been carried out so far.

He said that result of as many as 286 suspects were awaited.

He said that presently 12 positive patients are under treatment at different hospitals.

He said that so far 64 positive patients have recovered in the district.

Responding to a question, he said that as many as 93 positive patients are quarantined in district among them 67 are home quarantine while 26 other positive patients are UAE returned migrant workers who were isolated at quarantine centers of district.

