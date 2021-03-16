UrduPoint.com
14 More Covid-19 Positive Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 10:16 PM

About 14 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19,247 in the province on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :About 14 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19,247 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 618,862 people were screened for the virus till March 16 out of which 14 more were reported positive.

As many as 18,896 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 202 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

