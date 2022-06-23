14 more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 14 more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,736.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the total infected cases included 43,224 from Rawalpindi and 3,512 from other districts.

Among the news cases, five arrived from tehsil Kahutta, four from the Rawalpindi Cantonment, three from Potohar town and two from Taxila. "Presently, 72 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes and no one at health faculties", the report added.

The report further said that 6,906,014 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,053 samples were collected, out of which 1,039 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.