14 more diagnosed with dengue in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 14 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,664.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Wednesday said that 65 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 23 each to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and the District Headquarters Hospital, while 19 patients were admitted to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 49 tested positive, with 29 belonging to Rawalpindi, adding one patient was in a critical position at BBH.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer added that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 3,048 FIRs, sealed 683 premises, issued Challans to 7,883, notices to 14,570, and a fine of Rs 10,977,643 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date.