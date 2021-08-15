UrduPoint.com

14 More Die Of Corona As 428 New Cases Reported In KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 14 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 428 new cases were reported across the province during last 24 hours.

According to Corona updates shared by Health Department here on Sunday, with 14 more deaths, the tally from the virus has reached to 4668 while active cases in the province have climbed to 152,625.

Similarly, 291 patients have also been recovered that has reached the total number of recovered persons to 141041 in the province.

A total of 9245 Corona tests were conducted during the period of last 24 hours that reached the total number of tests to 2490459.

The updates show that the highest number of 133 new cases was confirmed in Peshawar division and particularly district Peshawar where out of the total 428 new cases 126 have been reported only from the provincial metropolis while 7 cases were from Nowshera. No Corona case was reported from Charsadda, Khyber and Mohmand districts.

Similarly, 76 new Corona cases have been reported from Hazara division with highest 68 cases from Mansehra, seven in Abbottabad and one in Haripur while no case was reported from Torghar, Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower, Kolai Pallas and Battagram districts of the division.

Furthermore, 62 Corona cases have been reported from D,I. Khan division and that all also from divisional headquarters D.I. Khan while no case has been reported from Tank and South Waziristan. Similarly, 64 case have been reported from Malakand division with highest number of 30 from district Malakand, 16 from Chitral Lower8 each from Swat and Shangla districts, two from Chitral Upper while zero cases were reported from Buner, Dir Lower, Dir Upper and Bajaur districts.

Meanwhile, 44 cases have been reported from Mardan Division, 38 from Kohat and 5 cases in Bannu division respectively.

