14 more died of Corona, as 437 new cases confirmed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Fourteen more people died of Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) as 437 new cases reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours in the province.

The updates said, which were shared by Health Department here on Monday, that with 437 new cases the total number of active Corona cases has climbed to 6360 while death to 4570 in the province.

A total of 9159 tests were conducted in the province.

Furthermore, as many as 220 patients have also been recovered from the disease during last 24 hours reaching the total number of recovered persons in the province to 138126.

The largest number of fresh Corona cases 126 had reported from Peshawar Division followed by Hazara division wherein 55 cases were reported. Similarly, 40 cases were reported from Mardan, 21 from Malakand, 26 from Kohat and 4 from D.I. Khan divisions respectively.