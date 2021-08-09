UrduPoint.com

14 More Died Of Corona, As 437 New Cases Confirmed In KP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 10:16 PM

14 more died of Corona, as 437 new cases confirmed in KP

Fourteen more people died of Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) as 437 new cases reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Fourteen more people died of Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) as 437 new cases reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours in the province.

The updates said, which were shared by Health Department here on Monday, that with 437 new cases the total number of active Corona cases has climbed to 6360 while death to 4570 in the province.

A total of 9159 tests were conducted in the province.

Furthermore, as many as 220 patients have also been recovered from the disease during last 24 hours reaching the total number of recovered persons in the province to 138126.

The largest number of fresh Corona cases 126 had reported from Peshawar Division followed by Hazara division wherein 55 cases were reported. Similarly, 40 cases were reported from Mardan, 21 from Malakand, 26 from Kohat and 4 from D.I. Khan divisions respectively.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Kohat Mardan Malakand From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tariq Afghan, Sana Gulzar nominated as secretary y ..

Tariq Afghan, Sana Gulzar nominated as secretary youth affairs

2 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab to convene Overseas Pakistani Conv ..

Governor Punjab to convene Overseas Pakistani Convention soon

2 minutes ago
 Rashid Hafeez presides over meeting to review arra ..

Rashid Hafeez presides over meeting to review arrangements finalized for Muharra ..

2 minutes ago
 Fawad for joint Pak-Cuban ventures in realm of fi ..

Fawad for joint Pak-Cuban ventures in realm of film, drama

5 minutes ago
 Federal agencies to establish writ of law in Sindh ..

Federal agencies to establish writ of law in Sindh following failure of provinci ..

5 minutes ago
 AJK EC issues schedule for presidential Elections

AJK EC issues schedule for presidential Elections

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.